Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (SEQI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on August 24th

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.02) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 115.50 ($1.53).
About Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd
