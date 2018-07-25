Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (SEQI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on August 24th

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.02) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 115.50 ($1.53).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

