Sensata Technologies (ST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $851-875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.09 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.63-3.73 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.58.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies traded down $0.65, reaching $51.84, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 29,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,794. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $198,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,794 shares in the company, valued at $640,768.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.