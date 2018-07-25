SemGroup (SEMG) versus Select Energy Services (WTTR) Critical Comparison

SemGroup (NYSE: SEMG) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SemGroup and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup -1.74% 2.17% 0.72% Select Energy Services -0.18% 2.59% 2.07%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SemGroup and Select Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup 0 8 3 0 2.27 Select Energy Services 0 2 8 0 2.80

SemGroup presently has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Select Energy Services has a consensus target price of $18.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Select Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than SemGroup.

Risk & Volatility

SemGroup has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SemGroup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SemGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Select Energy Services does not pay a dividend. SemGroup pays out -787.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemGroup and Select Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup $2.08 billion 0.92 -$17.15 million ($0.24) -101.04 Select Energy Services $692.49 million 2.28 -$16.81 million $0.80 18.51

Select Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemGroup. SemGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats SemGroup on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers. The company's Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. It has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley. The company's HFOTCO segment stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstocks through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship. It operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in Gulf Coast of the United States. Its SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. It operates 660 miles of low pressure and 140 miles of high pressure gathering lines in Oklahoma; and a 53-mile high pressure gathering pipeline located in the STACK play. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities with 600 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines in Alberta. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also provides production treating chemicals for use in oil and gas production; ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, and well failure analysis; lab services; and various fracturing, acid, and coiled tubing products for the coiled tubing industry. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. This segment also offers sand hauling and logistics services; and water transfer, containment, fluids hauling, and other rental services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

