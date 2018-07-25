Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.35 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,001,164.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $503,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

