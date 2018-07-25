SEER Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (SEER)

SEER (CURRENCY:SEER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, SEER has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. SEER has a total market cap of $0.00 and $491,892.00 worth of SEER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Ethfinex, QBTC and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004133 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00423156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00159289 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024321 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000949 BTC.

SEER Profile

SEER’s total supply is 4,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for SEER is seer.best . SEER’s official Twitter account is @info_SEER

SEER Token Trading

SEER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OTCBTC, Ethfinex and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEER using one of the exchanges listed above.

