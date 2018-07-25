Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) have received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Sears an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLD. BidaskClub raised Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sears in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 19,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,482. Sears has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 18,855.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sears during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 608.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 726,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 48.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 387,125 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

