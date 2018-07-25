Seaport Global Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CNH Industrial (CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

