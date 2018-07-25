Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Receives News Impact Score of 0.15

News coverage about Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8566261438102 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida traded down $0.56, hitting $32.64, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,028. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $197,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $360,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles M. Shaffer sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $43,249.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,862.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,785 shares of company stock valued at $391,004 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.