Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro opened at $80.08 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $7,254,751.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,353.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.95 per share, for a total transaction of $599,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,826.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,374 shares of company stock worth $15,166,110 in the last ninety days. 29.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

