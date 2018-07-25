Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,138,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers opened at $2.30 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $766.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.72 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

