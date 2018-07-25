Scientific Games (SGMS) versus Simulations Plus (SLP) Head-To-Head Review

Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scientific Games and Simulations Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.08 billion 1.44 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -21.88 Simulations Plus $24.14 million 13.30 $5.78 million $0.34 54.41

Simulations Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -10.83% N/A -2.35% Simulations Plus 29.88% 25.65% 17.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Scientific Games and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 0 1 4 0 2.80 Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games currently has a consensus target price of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Scientific Games does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Scientific Games on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

