Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,159.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 464,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 176,438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. 3,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,708. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1345 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

