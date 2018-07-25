Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,900,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,693,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,504,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,274,000 after purchasing an additional 392,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,419,000 after purchasing an additional 782,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,182,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,941 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,050,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $89.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

