Schlumberger (SLB) Given a $72.00 Price Target by Seaport Global Securities Analysts

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has been given a $72.00 price objective by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

NYSE:SLB opened at $65.52 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

