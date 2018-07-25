Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Trimmed by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 78,808 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Schlumberger by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger opened at $65.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

