Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Reduced by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of SLB opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

