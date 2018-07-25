Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Boosted by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 3.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 163,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6,355.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 254,412 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.7% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 53,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 186,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.