SBA Communications (SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SBA Communications is likely to be exposed to high earnings volatility due to the ongoing consolidation trend among telecom and cable TV operators. Evolution of new technologies is likely to reduce demand for site leases and increase operating costs. Earnings estimates for the current year have decreased year to date. Increased geographic diversification exposes the company to adverse foreign currency translation impact, while tower operations in emerging markets are likely to be less profitable. However, long-term wireless consumer demand is expected to rise due to innovation and adoption of data-driven mobile devices and applications. Much of the infrastructure and upgrades require effective site management of cell towers and equipment. SBA Communications effectively addresses this opportunity as over 90% of its quarterly revenues come from wireless service providers. The stock has also outperformed the industry on average in the past year.”

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of SBA Communications traded up $1.10, hitting $161.42, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 43,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,553. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.86. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $177.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $346,947.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,699,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 239.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,976,000 after buying an additional 391,979 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 122.1% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 704,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,396,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,544,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,930,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11,423.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 217,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.