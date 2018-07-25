Santori & Peters Inc. Takes $481,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Jackson Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,963. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $118.29 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.6916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

