Santori & Peters Inc. Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF makes up 1.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

PNQI stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.90. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,819. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $147.75.

