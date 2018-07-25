Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Neurocrine and collaborator Abbvie announced approval of Orilissa (elagolix) for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with Endometriosis. Abbvie is guiding for the drug to be available in early August. According to Neurocrine mgmt, WAC price is $844.87/ mo for both 150mg QD regimen and 200mg BID regimen. Max treatment duration is 24mo for former and 6mo for latter. We are not making any material changes to our Orilissa sales ests. Neurocrine is entitled to a $40M approval milestone payment in 3Q18 and tiered royalties, which we believe range from 16-20%. Reiterate BUY.”,” Wedbush’s analyst commented.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics opened at $13.55 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.92. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $81,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,250 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.