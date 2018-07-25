Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

SAFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Sanderson Farms opened at $98.94 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 33.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

