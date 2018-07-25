Sanchez Energy (SN) Debt Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) bonds rose 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.125% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $68.00 and were trading at $66.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanchez Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KLR Group downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Sanchez Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,504. Sanchez Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $394.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Heinson sold 22,378 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $66,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 723,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 66,916 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $260,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 370,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,311 shares of company stock valued at $485,885. Insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 42.0% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.