Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.33 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sally Beauty opened at $16.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 16th. beau cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $207,802.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,800 shares of company stock worth $392,834. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

