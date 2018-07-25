salesforce.com (CRM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $175.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. salesforce.com traded as high as $148.85 and last traded at $146.69, with a volume of 91631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,463.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 6,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.00 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,734 shares of company stock worth $79,337,040 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.31, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

