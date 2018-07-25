Sagil Capital LLP Sells 1,393,913 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (ARCO)

Sagil Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,393,913 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados comprises approximately 4.8% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Arcos Dorados worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 28.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $849.89 million for the quarter.

Arcos Dorados declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

