Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43,378.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 152,691 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.35. 34,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.