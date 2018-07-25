Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $22,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,776. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

