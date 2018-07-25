Safe Bulkers (SB) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “SB will report 2Q18 results after the close on July 25. We are expecting SB to remain in the black with net revenues of $43.5M, up 28% y/y, EBITDA of $24.9M, up 54% y/y and operating EPS of $0.04 vs. ($0.07) in 2Q17.””

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.70 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of Safe Bulkers opened at $3.46 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $347.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.