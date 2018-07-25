Ryder System (R) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.62-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. Ryder System also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Shares of Ryder System opened at $73.23 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.50%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

