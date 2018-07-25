Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,216. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

