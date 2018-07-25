Rubies Price Reaches $0.0246 on Exchanges (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a market capitalization of $256,422.00 and $81.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00086648 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007904 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011575 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

