Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (RDS.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE:RDS.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $91.11 billion during the quarter.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B alerts:

Shares of RDS.B stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $303.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.