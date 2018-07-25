Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (RDS.A) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $84.10 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A’s FY2018 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A alerts:

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A opened at $70.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.02 billion. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.