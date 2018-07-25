Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,895,000 after buying an additional 1,712,925 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 72.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after buying an additional 1,192,707 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,710,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 257.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after buying an additional 388,442 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,308.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 377,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $615,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 174,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $8,423,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

