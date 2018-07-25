Royal Bank of Canada Sells 93,336 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,336 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,410,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,741 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 195.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,461,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,282 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 945.5% during the first quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,852,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,509,000 after acquiring an additional 763,411 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $809.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

