Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 10,282 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.64, for a total value of C$1,045,062.48.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Thursday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.69, for a total value of C$1,035,294.58.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.79, for a total value of C$1,046,604.78.

Royal Bank of Canada opened at C$102.03 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.13 and a twelve month high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of C$10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.06 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.80.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.