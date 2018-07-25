Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$54.00” Price Target for Halliburton (HAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.77.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 314,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,844,408 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,554,000 after buying an additional 799,300 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,198,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $244,034,000 after buying an additional 653,297 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $229,392,000 after buying an additional 230,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $198,668,000 after buying an additional 2,063,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,032 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,915,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

