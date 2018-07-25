Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Position in Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a $22.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Dropbox opened at $30.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

