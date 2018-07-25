Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $206,000 Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $4,781,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 314,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 57.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America set a $130.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

In other EOG Resources news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.