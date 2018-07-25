Roper Technologies (ROP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Roper Technologies' shares have outperformed the industry. The company has an optimum mix of highly engineered and niche-oriented products, which helps it to expand market share. Moreover, Roper Technologies' unique asset light business model not only lowers its dependence on large-scale production equipment but also helps it to generate strong cash flow quickly. This coupled with improving balance sheet is helping it to pursue strategic acquisitions. However, over the past several quarters, rising cost of goods sold has remained a major concern for the company, which may continue hurting its margins. Also, the stock looks significantly overvalued compared to the industry. Also, the company's policy of acquiring a large number of companies adds to the integration risks.”

ROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.82.

Shares of Roper Technologies opened at $282.73 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $226.81 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total value of $358,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Roper Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,395 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

