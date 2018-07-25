Roof Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Roof Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.49. 3,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,245. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2874 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

