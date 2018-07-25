Robert Half International (RHI) PT Raised to $75.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of Robert Half International opened at $68.97 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $70.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.73%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman M Keith Waddell sold 100,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $6,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,259,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,391,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,052,701. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, TNB Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

