Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $2 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 380,161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $4,363,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley traded down $0.38, hitting $50.60, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 427,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,472. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

