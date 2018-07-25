RMR Group Inc (RMR) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group opened at $87.90 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of -0.23.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. equities analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

RMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley set a $88.00 price target on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

