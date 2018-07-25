RMR Group Inc (RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.88 Million

Analysts expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $59.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.05 million and the highest is $60.70 million. RMR Group reported sales of $55.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $399.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.39 million to $400.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $337.10 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “$85.80” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RMR Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in RMR Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of -0.23. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

