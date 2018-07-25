Rio Tinto (RIO) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($45.00) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,900 ($51.62). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($55.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Macquarie set a GBX 4,700 ($62.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($62.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.92) to GBX 5,000 ($66.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,241.67 ($56.14).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,163.50 ($55.11) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,882.50 ($38.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.94).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,078 ($53.98), for a total value of £285.46 ($377.84).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.