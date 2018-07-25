Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Richards Packaging Income traded down C$0.01, reaching C$32.99, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Richards Packaging Income has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richards Packaging Income had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

