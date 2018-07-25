Ricardo’s (RCDO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday.

Ricardo opened at GBX 765 ($10.13) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Ricardo has a 12 month low of GBX 691 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,028.18 ($13.61).

In related news, insider Dave Shemmans sold 1,500 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,034 ($13.69), for a total value of £15,510 ($20,529.45).

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

