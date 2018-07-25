Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 152.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBBN. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Ribbon Communications traded down $0.01, reaching $7.29, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,263. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.51 million, a P/E ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at $116,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

